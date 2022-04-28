ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario

Reuters 28 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s antitrust body launched raids on Thursday against two top domestic sellers of online retail giant Amazon.com Inc over accusations of having violated competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The exact nature of the alleged violation was not immediately clear. The two sellers were Cloudtail and Appario, the sources said on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public. Amazon has an indirect equity stake in both.

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cloudtail, Appario and the regulator, the Competition Commission of India, also did not immediately respond to emailed queries.

A Reuters investigation last year, based on Amazon documents, showed it had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

In August, Amazon and Cloudtail decided the latter would cease to be a seller from May 2022.

Amazon Cloudtail Appario antitrust raids

Comments

1000 characters

India launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario

KSE-100 down 670 points as 6-month KIBOR hits 13-year high

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs: Railways ML-1 project may be shelved

Govt awards five new exploration blocks to MARI

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

No-trust motion against Mazari: Punajb Assembly session postponed till May 16

Unilever hikes prices as costs pressure builds

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

Read more stories