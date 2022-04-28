ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘It’s incorrect to say I’m a sore loser in Justice Isa case’: ex-law minister

Terence J Sigamony 28 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former law minister Dr Farogh Naseem Wednesday said it is totally incorrect to say he was a “sore loser” in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

Naseem had tendered his resignation as the Federal Minister for Law and Justice and thereafter made an application to the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on 4.4.2022 seeking restoration of his practicing licence. In the application he made it clear that he incurs no disqualification under the law and was entitled to an immediate restoration of his practicing licence.

The ex-law minister on Wednesday issued a statement regarding Justice Faez’s letter to the PBC, wherein, he disassociated himself to be part of the enrolment committee regarding the restoration of Naseem’s practicing licence.

In his letter, Justice Isa had referred to the presidential reference and consequent litigation initiated by him in the Supreme Court and said that Naseem “demonstrated his unwillingness to accept the result of the same, and that he is a sore loser”.

The statement issued by Naseem’s office stated; “With the highest respect, the contents of the written statement or letter of Justice Isa’s Senior Private Secretary dated 25.2.2022 (hereafter: “Reply”), in response to Dr Farogh Naseem’s petition to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) are denied and the contents of the petition are reiterated.”

“In particular, with regard to the contents of para 8 of the Reply, it is stated that Dr Farogh Naseem is on record to have said that Justice Isa’s litigation was not about winning or losing. It is the people of Pakistan who may have won or lost. Therefore, to say that Dr Naseem is a “sore loser,” is totally incorrect,” said the statement.

The statement also stated that in keeping with the law and the Constitution that Justice Isa “recused himself, albeit belatedly”. “I never held any grudge against Justice Isa and his family. However, Dr Naseem’s licence restoration taking more than 20 days, ipso facto speaks volumes,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SC Dr Farogh Naseem PBC Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

Comments

1000 characters

‘It’s incorrect to say I’m a sore loser in Justice Isa case’: ex-law minister

IMF asks govt to bring C/A deficit under control

China disagrees with feasibility costs Railways: ML-1 project may be shelved

Miftah briefs US envoy, UK HC about govt’s economic agenda

Benazir’s son Bilawal becomes foreign minister

Cabinet decides to review, revive NAP

Asim replaces Ashfaq as FBR chairman

KE’s exclusivity will end next year: Nepra

Nepra allows Discos to raise tariffs for March

Imran wants 2m people to gather at Islamabad when he issues call

Money-laundering case: Indictment of PM, Hamza deferred till May 14

Read more stories