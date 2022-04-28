ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
G-B, AJK: Maladministration in actions of customs/IR depts: FTO empowered to deal with cases

Sohail Sarfraz 28 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The extension of the scope of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Ordinance, 2000 to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would empower the FTO to deal with the cases of maladministration of customs/Inland Revenue departments in these areas.

According to the document prepared by the FTO office, the Office of the FTO has been providing inexpensive justice to people across the country regarding maladministration on the part various tax/customs functionaries.

The extension of the FTO’s jurisdiction to Gilgit-Baltistan would be beneficial to redress the grievances emanating from the tax-related issues in Gilgit-Baltistan. It shall provide a means of good governance for the people residing or transacting business there. It shall also mitigate the sense of deprivation of the local population, thereby strengthening in them a sense of belonging and belief in good governance.

A Customs formation, in the form of a Collectorate already exists in the region. Moreover, the conversion of Skardu Airport into an International Airport shall further enhance the role of Customs authorities in the region. In this back-drop, the FTO secretariat has recommended that the scope of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000, be got enforced in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The proposal has been, therefore, forward to the Ministry of Law of Justice, Islamabad and the same is currently under process in the concerned quarters.

Similarly, the extension of FTO’s jurisdiction to the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be beneficial to redress the grievances emanating from the tax related issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It shall provide a means of good governance for the people residing or transacting business there.

In particular, grievances related to inter-tax adjustments and imports for and exports from the industrial units operating in AJK shall be addressed by virtue of the proposed extension. It shall also mitigate the sense of deprivation of the local population, thereby strengthening in them a sense of belonging and belief in good government.

Accordingly, the FTO Secretariat has taken up the matter with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit- Baltistan regarding extension of the scope of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000, through requisite legal instrument, to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the FTO office added.

