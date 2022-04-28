President, governor bound to perform constitutional obligation: Hamza

LAHORE: Slamming Imran Niazi, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz said on Wednesday that Constitution is supreme and President and Governor are bound to perform their constitutional obligation.

Talking informally to media, here Wednesday, Hamza maintained that there was no Chief Minister in Punjab, which is the largest province for the last three weeks. He said President and Governor should not create bad name in history and perform their constitutional roles.

Hamza said Imran Niazi is instigating his workers to attack the institutions. He said there was only one person who violated the Constitution by refusing to administer oath to him.

It may be noted that Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti while disposing of Hamza’s appeal has directed the Punjab Governor to administer oath to CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif either himself or appoint a representative for the purpose till Thursday.

Moreover, PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar told media that the Honourable Lahore High Court has advised President to follow the Constitution. Now there left no option for President and Governor and hopefully oath taking of CM-elect would be held on Wednesday or Thursday.

The PML-N leader alleged that the Governor House has been converted into place of conspiracies. He said both the President and Governor had violated the Constitution; no more excuses will do from them anymore.

He asked governor Cheema to go home. He said that the President and the Governor would not evade from this constitutional requirement anymore.

To a query, he said they would again approach the court if directions of the honourable Court are not implemented.

