‘Characters behind conspiracy theories come to light’

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Reacting to former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar’s meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that reality of the characters behind the conspiracy theories against Nawaz Sharif has come to light.

Commenting on the meeting, Rana Sanaullah said that the actors of Panama and Iqama dramas have met again, adding that this was the drop scene of their drama. “It seems like the two people who have shared certificates of authenticity and fidelity for one another have come together,” he said. He also bashed the former CJP over the dam fund collected, saying that he has not given any account for the dam’s money, along with criticizing Imran Khan that he has consumed Toshakhana.

Maryam Nawaz in a tweet said, Imran Khan and Saqib Nisar pretend to be truthful and loyal to the people, but it’s just an illusion, as sacred words such as truthfulness and fidelity have also been tarnished by both of them.

Maryam also termed it to be a meeting between the giver and the receiver of the ‘false certificate of Sadiq and Amin’.

Moreover, Maryam alongwith Hamza Shehbaz started mobilising the party activists and addressed workers convention at Khokhar Palace.

Both addressed the PML-N charged workers and slammed Imran Niazi for hoodwinking the masses through lies.

Maryam said the PTI led by Imran Niazi faced its logical end and would soon be accountable of their misdeeds. In another development, PML-N and its allied parties in Punjab Assembly including PPP and PTI dissidents MPAs decided to support Sardar Dost Mazari, deputy secretary Punjab Assembly in the no trust motion tabled by PTI and PML-Q.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Former CJP Saqib Nisar

