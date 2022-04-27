KMBL empowers women through skills training

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) in collaboration with the Institute of Rural Management (IRM) has successfully completed the skill development program for women from Rawalpindi’s marginalised communities. The aim of the program was to empower women through skill-based learning and financial literacy programs so they play an active role in the community.

The training program included a tailoring and beautician course for the women. KMBL also provided sewing machines and makeup kits in an effort to encourage and support them in launching their own businesses.

A financial literacy session was also conducted to impart knowledge and understanding of financial concepts along with banking products and services.

Training was also carried out to develop skills and attitudes toward budgeting, savings, investment, debt management, financial negotiation as well as rights and obligations. Participants shared at the end of the training programme that they had begun significant earnings and were supporting their families.

President & CEO of Khushhali Microfinance Bank Ghalib Nishtar stated that: “Skill-based training programs are a progressive step towards empowering underprivileged women to be independent and generate sufficient incomes to support their families. I would like to thank the Institute of Rural Management for joining us in this great initiative. We will continue to work alongside local partners to provide women with the necessary support and foster environments where they can contribute alongside men.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022