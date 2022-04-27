Snowpack shrinks by 10,000 sqkm

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official has claimed that the snowpack in the upper parts of the country has shrunk by 10,000 square kilometer (sqkm) in terms of covered area this year.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said both Mangla and Tarbela dams are touching dead levels over the last two months as the total water flow in rivers has reduced to 88,000 cusecs at present.

He said the presence of clouds in the Northern Areas has slowed down the process of snow melting and a hydrological drought is imminent due to non-availability of water in dams. This situation may have negative impact on the cotton growing areas in Sindh, he apprehended.

According to him, any further delay in snowmelt may cause a drought like situation as it happened back in 2004 when agro economy was hit hard by the water scarcity. However, he added in the same breath that chances are high that snowmelt would start by the start of the month of May. But still the shrinking of the snow covered area would be a challenge to meet water needs of the agriculture sector this year, he said.

He said about 30 percent less than normal snowfall has been witnessed this season which has pushed the temperature slightly high during the months of April and May.

The snowfall season starts from the start of November and continues up to the end of the month of March.

The maximum temperature had been below 30C during the months of March and April last year, which has registered about 10C increase this year due to less than normal snowfall.

Meanwhile, he said, weak westerly waves have failed to bring rain and maximum temperature is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius ahead of Eid. However, it is likely to return to 37C on the Eid day with the entry of a fresh spell of westerly waves in the country. The Director PMD has also pointed out that the minimum temperature is likely to increase up to 30C against the existing level of 25C ahead, which would make the wee hours hot throughout the country.

It may be noted that the weather turns hot after 8th of April every year. When asked about the delay in rain over the last two months, he said the westerly waves have been passing through higher altitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022