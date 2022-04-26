ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

  • Security forces determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, ISPR says
BR Web Desk 26 Apr, 2022

Two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on security forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan district, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

"Terrorists fired upon Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response. However, during an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," the statement said.

Seven soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in attack on military convoy

The martyred soldiers were identified as:

Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan (age 26 years, resident of Bannu)

Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan)

The statement added that a clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists from the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement added.

Earlier this month, seven Pakistan Army soldiers had embraced martyrdom as terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.

DG ISPR Pakistan Army Khyber Pakthunkhwa

Comments

1000 characters

Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals: FO

Experts predict hike in inflation as Pakistan agrees to roll back fuel subsidy

Rupee posts back-to-back gains against US dollar

KSE-100 falls below 46,000-point mark after 0.55% decrease

World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank

Economy facing three-pronged challenge, argues ex-SBP governor

'Biased chief election commissioner': PTI stages country-wide protest outside ECP

Power situation to normalise from May 1: PM Shehbaz

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to sell 'golden' visas

Read more stories