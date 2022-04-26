Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire on security forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan district, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

"Terrorists fired upon Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response. However, during an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," the statement said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as:

Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan (age 26 years, resident of Bannu)

Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan)

The statement added that a clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists from the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement added.

Earlier this month, seven Pakistan Army soldiers had embraced martyrdom as terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.