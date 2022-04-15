Seven soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in attack on military convoy

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists ambushed the military convoy in the general area of Isham in North Waziristan District.

“[Our] troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as:

Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad)

Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah)

Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah)

Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur)

Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas)

Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal)

Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur)

The Pakistan Army launched a clearance operation in the area to eliminate any other terrorists.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.