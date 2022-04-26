ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 climbs as commodity, homebuilders’ shares rise

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday after a three-day selloff as commodity and homebuilder stocks rose, while shares in HSBC Holdings and Associated British Foods slid after their earnings updates.

The blue-chip index rose 0.7%, after closing at its lowest level since March 18 on Monday. Oil majors BP and Shell rose 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively, tracking a rebound in crude prices. Among miners, Glencore led gains with a 1.4% rise after Barclays raised the stock’s price target.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.6%. HSBC Holdings fell 2.1% after Europe’s biggest bank warned that more share buybacks were unlikely this year as rising inflation and economic weakness had dented its prospects.

Shares in its Asia-focused peer Standard Chartered were flat, while lender Barclays gained 1% ahead of their results this week.

Associated British Foods slid 6.2% after it reported first-half profit nearly doubled, while flagging its Primark clothing business would have to raise prices because of severe inflationary pressure.

Commodity stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as slowdown concerns bite

Taylor Wimpey jumped 3.3% after the country’s third-largest homebuilder forecast sustained demand in an under-supplied market.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 climbs as commodity, homebuilders’ shares rise

Experts predict hike in inflation as Pakistan agrees to roll back subsidies

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

Sri Lanka says it has begun talks with China on refinancing debt

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Nawaz issued new passport

Read more stories