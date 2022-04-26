ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
GGL 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.82%)
GTECH 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.91%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
TELE 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
TPL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.69%)
TREET 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.46%)
TRG 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
UNITY 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,918 Decreased By -200.3 (-1.17%)
KSE100 45,930 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors cheered gains on Wall Street while keeping a cautious eye on Chinese shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.59 percent, or 155.59 points, at 26,746.37, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.36 percent, or 6.69 points, to 1,884.09.

The dollar stood at 127.59 yen, off from 128.15 yen on Monday in New York.

Shares tracked US gains after the Dow closed up 0.7 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq index added 1.3 percent. But the market may lose its sense of direction later in the day, analysts said, ahead of a set of public holidays known in Japan as Golden Week.

Traders in Tokyo will take a break on Friday. Then, after operating normally on Monday, the market will close for three straight days before reopening on Friday April 6.

Tokyo stocks end down after hawkish Fed comments

“It’s hard to expect investors to take risks ahead of Golden Week, when various things can happen,” including a US Fed meeting due on May 3 and 4, Okasan Online Securities said.

“Investors are ramping up caution over the outlook of Chinese shares, with extended lockdowns fanning fears of economic slowdown,” it said, adding that “nervous trading is expected.”

In Tokyo, tech-related shares rose after broad US gains.

SoftBank Group rose 2.10 percent to 5,094 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing added 0.31 percent to 7,780 yen.

Tokyo Electron added 0.81 percent to 55,790 yen and Advantest added 1.32 percent to 8,440 yen.

But some blue-chip issues slipped. Nintendo fell 0.62 percent to 62,560 yen. Toyota fell 0.80 percent to 2,172.5 yen and Sony Group lost 0.72 percent to 11,025 yen.

Tokyo stocks

