PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

KARACHI: In view of the increasing demand of diesel, mainly due to harvesting season and limited product availability/imports by other market players, the Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) has arranged five additional cargoes of high-speed diesel from March to May 2022.

These cargoes are in addition to the 11 cargoes planned in accordance with PSO’s usual market share, as committed by the company during the Product Review Meeting chaired by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In April 2022, PSO has sold around 120 million litres, i.e. 100,000 tons, additional diesel which is equivalent to two import cargoes. As of April 21, the company attained a market share of 57.4 percent against historical monthly market share of 49.7 percent.

“We have ample stocks available in the supply chain to meet the increasing demand,” PSO said. “All our import cargoes are arriving smoothly as per plan, and despite the sudden pressure on PSO’s supply chain, our teams are working 24x7 to ensure (that) we meet the nation’s fuel needs,” it added.

Additionally, OGRA is monitoring the overall situation regarding product availability by other oil marketing companies so that the country’s supply chain can be maintained.

As the national flag bearer, PSO remains committed to fuelling the nation under all circumstances, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel at its retail outlets nationwide.

