ANL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.15%)
ASC 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
BOP 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
GGL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
GTECH 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.43%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PRL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TPL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.4%)
TREET 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
TRG 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.02%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,659 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,997 Decreased By -121.8 (-0.71%)
KSE100 46,038 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,824 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Recorder Report Updated 26 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: In view of the increasing demand of diesel, mainly due to harvesting season and limited product availability/imports by other market players, the Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) has arranged five additional cargoes of high-speed diesel from March to May 2022.

These cargoes are in addition to the 11 cargoes planned in accordance with PSO’s usual market share, as committed by the company during the Product Review Meeting chaired by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In April 2022, PSO has sold around 120 million litres, i.e. 100,000 tons, additional diesel which is equivalent to two import cargoes. As of April 21, the company attained a market share of 57.4 percent against historical monthly market share of 49.7 percent.

PSO renews partnership with TEA

“We have ample stocks available in the supply chain to meet the increasing demand,” PSO said. “All our import cargoes are arriving smoothly as per plan, and despite the sudden pressure on PSO’s supply chain, our teams are working 24x7 to ensure (that) we meet the nation’s fuel needs,” it added.

Additionally, OGRA is monitoring the overall situation regarding product availability by other oil marketing companies so that the country’s supply chain can be maintained.

As the national flag bearer, PSO remains committed to fuelling the nation under all circumstances, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel at its retail outlets nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA fuel PSO diesel

Comments

1000 characters

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories