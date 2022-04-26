ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
The simmering cauldron of Balochistan

Shahzeb Baloch Updated 26 Apr, 2022

In his visit to the Balochistan capital recently, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that development of Balochistan is among top priorities of his government. According to him, the talented manpower of the province has been a precious asset for the country.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure monitoring of the ongoing uplift projects in the province. More importantly, he said, “we have to learn from the mistakes and missing persons’ issue will be resolved on the basis of justice.”

The prime minister, in my view, has made it clear that Balochistan is now not less important than his home province Punjab where the swearing-in ceremony for chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz still hangs in the balance. The body language of the newly-elected PM has shown that he has decided to put his words into action.

He is expected to act in a way that agrees with the things he has been saying since his election as leader of the house in the National Assembly. No doubt Balochistan constitutes a big challenge for his government. But he is known as a person who compulsively works excessively hard and long hours. He must live up to his reputation.

Shahzeb Baloch (Quetta)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Hamza Shehbaz Development of Balochistan

Shahzeb Baloch

Comments

Comments are closed.

