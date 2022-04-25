ANL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASC 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
AVN 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.22%)
BOP 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGGL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.62%)
GTECH 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.7%)
HUMNL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.16%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.05%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
MLCF 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PACE 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.04%)
PTC 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.49%)
TPL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TREET 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.1%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.78%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
WAVES 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By 40.2 (0.87%)
BR30 17,454 Increased By 202.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 45,925 Increased By 371.8 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,767 Increased By 177.5 (1.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro inches up after Macron’s victory, gains against bruised sterling

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: The euro gained a fraction in early trade on Monday following French President Emmanuel Macron’s comfortable Sunday defeat of far-right rival Marine Le Pen, the outcome largely expected by markets and political analysts.

The euro opened higher at $1.0840, was last trading at $1.0807, up 0.12% from Friday’s close, but couldn’t break far from a two-year low hit last week.

The currency rose 0.14% against sterling to 84.22 pence, hitting a three-week peak in early trade.

With 97% of votes counted, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4% of the vote, interior ministry figures showed.

In his victory speech he acknowledged that many people had only voted for him only to keep Le Pen out, and he promised to address the sense of many French that their living standards were slipping.

“Macron’s clear victory is likely to reassure the markets that the European dynamic will continue. In the short term, the main logical beneficiary of this election could be the euro, which was still flirting last Friday with two-year lows against the dollar,” said Frederic Leroux, a member of the investment team at Carmignac.

“The negative aspect for the markets of this rather comfortable election could however come from a quick decision in favour of a Russian oil embargo, which would exacerbate inflationary pressures and economic slowdown in Europe.”

The euro, along with most of its major peers, has been bruised by an upward march by the dollar that is boosted by rising US Treasury yields. Markets are repositioning themselves for an aggressive programme of rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. The dollar index was at 101.08 on Monday morning, just shy of a two-year peak of 101.33 hit on Friday.

Euro at one-week highs as rate hike bets grow

Sterling was slightly softer against the dollar at $1.28275, after falling 1.4% on Friday to its lowest since November 2020. Weak sales and consumer-confidence data and Bank of England comments earlier in the week signalled a possible slowdown in the expected upward movement of British interest rates.

Among major currencies, the Japanese yen has been the most affected by rising US interest rates, with Japan keeping its benchmark yields pinned down. On Monday morning, the dollar was a tiny bit firmer on the yen at 128.63.

The dollar has gained 11% on the yen so far this year.

Last week’s 129.4 was the highest for dollar-yen in 20 years.

The Aussie dollar was also under pressure at $0.7233, its lowest against the dollar in a month, while bitcoin was hovering around $39,500, little changed over the weekend.

Euro Yuan US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Euro inches up after Macron’s victory, gains against bruised sterling

Markets react positively to Pakistan-IMF developments

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Read more stories