ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
PM announces special remission in sentences of prisoners

APP 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore and announced a two-month reduction in the sentences of prisoners across Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that the PM announced formation of a committee headed by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah which would develop a comprehensive strategy for welfare of the inmates and improving overall conditions of the prisons. The committee would comprise officers representing all the four provinces of the country, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that all possible patronage was included in the duties of the government to make the prisoners who have completed their sentence, active citizens of the society.She said that the prime minister urged the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities to make effective use of available resources for the convenience of the inmates so that their basic needs could be met.

The minister said that the PM also called for steps to further improve kitchen and health facilities of the prison.

She said that in addition, the prime minister directed for effective use of the available resources for the skill development of the prisoners so that they could complete their sentence in a positive manner and should be fully prepared to play an active role in the society after completion of their terms of conviction.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid a surprise visit to the Ramazan Bazaar in Johar Town. On the occasion, he issued directives to ensure supply of food items at cheaper rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

