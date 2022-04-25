PTI govt’s tenure wasn’t all that bad

It was not very long ago that the World Economic Forum (WEF) shared its ‘Executive Opinion Data’ with the partner institute, Mishal Pakistan, and praised Pakistan for taking concrete steps for smooth development process.

According to data of the report of the World Economic Forum, “Pakistan shows global leadership in initiating programmes for poverty alleviation, universal health delivery services, environmental protection, improving human capital and curbing corruption, indicates the World Economic Forum data.” The foregoing clearly shows that the three-and-a-half-year tenure of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government wasn’t all that bad.

Not only WEF but several other institutions of repute had also praised the then government for taking the country’s economy out of the woods despite a profound challenge of Covid-19. The incumbent government would be required to perform better than its predecessor in order to justify its rule.

Tariq Minhas (Rawalpindi)

