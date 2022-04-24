Bilawal expresses concern

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep concern over the emergence of first polio case in the tribal belt of Pakistan after 15 months.

Bilawal in statement on Saturday stressed for ascertaining the reasons behind this tragic emergence of the polio-positive case and said the entire anti-polio drive policy should be revisited and revamped.

The PPP chairman said that the Pakistani nation is fully determined to eradicate the polio virus from the country. Spirit and contribution, efforts and sacrifices of polio workers towards the eradication of the menace of poliomyelitis will not be wasted, he said.

He said that every Pakistani has to play a positive role for the prevention of the menace of polio. The PPP chairman said that Benazir Bhutto had dreamed of a polio-free Pakistan. That dream of Benazir Bhutto would very soon become a reality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022