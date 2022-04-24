ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces in IIOJK

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the unabated killing spree being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), causing martyrdom of three more Kashmiri youths in Baramullah district during the last two days.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, more than 580 innocent Kashmiris have so far been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The growing number of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search operations in the IIOJK during the holy month of Ramazan, only highlights the ugly reality of India’s illegal occupation and the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired BJP-RSS combine in India. The Kashmiri youth, which has been a specific target of the Indian occupation forces stationed in the IIOJK, has however remained unfazed in its determination to thwart the Indian designs of subjugating the Kashmiris with the use of unbridled force.

Pakistan reiterates its call for investigation of extra-judicial killings in IIOJK by the Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

Pakistan once again calls upon the international community to play its role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IIOJK Indian forces Pakistan condemns killing of Kashmiris

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces in IIOJK

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories