KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 48,651 tonnes of cargo comprising 25,751 tonnes of import cargo and 22,900 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 25,751 comprised of 11,711 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,179 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 11,861 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 3,800 tonnes comprised of 19,100 tonnes of containerized cargo and 3,800 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Some, 3712 containers comprising of 1445 containers import and 2266 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 232 of 20’s and 601 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 317of 20’s and 390 of 40’s loaded containers while 15 of 20’s and 577 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Nearly 04 ships namely, Gsl Valerie, As Clementina, Pvt Venus and M.T Lahore have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Kota Megah, Rudolf Schulte, Southern Robin, Diyala and Concerto have sailed out from Karachi Port on Saturday.

Approximately, 15 ships namely Al Shaffiah, SC Hongkong, Long Beach Trader, Ital Usodimare, Sheng Xing Hai, Havigare Boreas, Stolt Sypress, Astro Sculptor, Global Dominance, Silver Valerie, Teera Bhum, JPioneer, Guenther Schltte, YM Express and Tsingtao Express were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Pacific Debbie and Chemoad Sirius left the Port on Saturday morning, while another ship ‘Argolikos’ are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 112,219 tonnes, comprising 93,723 tonnes imports cargo and 18,496 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,794` Containers (2,706 TEUs Imports and 1,088 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Al-Maha,Al-Aamriya andAl-Soor& another ship ‘SafmarineNyassa’ Carrying LPG,LNG, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, EETL, FOTCO and QICT on Saturday, 23rd April-2022.

