‘Provision of excellent services to customers is our top priority’: Fesco

Press Release 24 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Bashir Ahmed said that approval of bonus by the Board of Directors for the officers and officials of the company is the result of their excellent performance, achievement of recovery & line losses targets, maintenance of the system despite the outbreak of corona pandemic & shortage of staff and improvement in the customer services.

He was addressing a delegation of Wapda Hydroelectric Central Labour Union at Fesco Headquarters here on Friday.

He said that Chairman and Board members expect from Fesco staff to work harder and more diligently to take the company at top position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wapda FESCO FESCO staff Engineer Bashir Ahmed

