Earth Day: Meta marks ways to connect and take action

KARACHI: This Earth Day, global social media company Meta is announcing simple, yet impactful ways that people can learn more about climate change and take action. The company is also rolling out a suite of specially designed Earth Day stickers and features across their platforms where people can express their commitment to the environment.

According to Global Climate Risk Index (GCRI) 2021, Pakistan is the 8th most vulnerable country to the negative impacts of climate change. That is why, interest in climate change is on the rise and people are finding more ways to show up for the environment.

More than 1 million people in Pakistan are part of at least one Facebook groups dedicated to the discovery, protection and appreciation of the earth and our environment, and there are now more than 2500 eco-friendly businesses on Instagram.

“Every day, thousands across our platforms rally together to connect and take action on climate change, whether it is engaging in a Facebook Group, starting or purchasing from an eco-friendly business on Instagram, or practising sustainable tips from a creator.

