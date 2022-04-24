ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nigerian bar bomb injures 11, second blast in days

AFP 24 Apr, 2022

KANO, (Nigeria): Explosives planted at a bar in northeast Nigeria injured 11 people, police said Saturday, the second attack in days targeting drinking spots in Taraba state and claimed by affiliates of the Islamic State group.

The blast went off at a moonshine bar in Nukkai, outside state capital Jalingo around 1900 GMT on Friday, police spokesman Usman Abdullahi, told AFP.

“The explosive concealed in a polythene bag was left at the bar by an unknown person during a power outage,” he said.

“Eleven people were injured in the blast, including 10 men and a woman.”

On Saturday, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility.

“The soldiers of the caliphate detonated an explosive device... inside a bar in Nukkai,” the group said on Telegram, claiming the attack wounded 10 people.

On Tuesday, an explosion at a bar in the nearby town of Iware killed six people and injured 16 others, police said.

ISWAP claimed that blast in a statement posted on IS propaganda channels monitored by SITE Intelligence.

That was the first indication that ISWAP is operating in Taraba, outside its habitual area of operations in the Lake Chad region.

Taraba is one of several northern states where criminal gangs, branded bandits, raid villages, kill residents, loot and burn homes and kidnap for ransom.

There have been increasing concerns about growing ties between jihadists and bandits who are motivated by financial motives with no ideological leaning.

ISWAP and rival Boko Haram are known to step up attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday, ISWAP killed 11 people, including nine, at a bar in northeast Nigeria’s Yobe state. A 13-year Islamist insurgency has killed 40,000 people and displaced two million in north-eastern Nigeria, according to the United Nations.

ISWAP Nigerian bar bomb Usman Abdullahi

Comments

1000 characters

Nigerian bar bomb injures 11, second blast in days

Missing persons: PM vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories