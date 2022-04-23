'Threat letter': US welcomes NSC's statement saying 'no foreign conspiracy'

The United States has welcomed the National Security Committee's (NSC) statement that no foreign conspiracy was found as claimed by former prime minister Imran Khan.

State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter was asked about the NSC statement during the press briefing on April 22.

"So as we have continued to say all along, there’s absolutely no truth to those rumors, so we welcome this statement," she said.

"And I would also like to underscore that the United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests."

Her statement comes after the NSC of the Cabinet stated that no foreign conspiracy was found, reiterating the official stance contrary to repeated claims made by ouster premier Imran Khan.

The 38th meeting of the NSC presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington.

‘Threat letter’: NSC says no foreign ‘conspiracy’ found

The Prime Minister’s Office said that former Pakistan’s ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram.

The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.

Therefore, the NSC after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy.