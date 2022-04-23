Memon administered oath as Sindh info minister

KARACHI: Former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon has again been included in the Sindh cabinet on Friday.

Acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani administered oath to Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon at a ceremony held at Governor House. He has been given the portfolio of information and archives ministry which was earlier held by Saeed Ghani.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries also attended the oath-taking ceremony.