‘Economic terrorists’ won’t be permitted to flee country: Rana

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday said that those who have committed “economic terrorism” will not be allowed to flee the country.

The Exit Control List (ECL) is being revised and those who committed “economic terrorism” will not be permitted to leave the country, said the interior minister, according to a statement issued here.

Sanaullah said that “economic terrorists” are national criminals. Imran Khan and his party should collectively apologise to the nation for “his incompetence and for looting” the national wealth, he said.

