Probe into funding sources of PML-N, PPP: ECP says it’s not employing delaying tactics

ISLAMABAD: Faced with criticism over ‘slow pace’ in the Scrutiny Committee’s investigation related to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied that its scrutiny panel is using delaying tactics to hush up the investigation against the two political parties.

According to electoral body, it reconstituted the Scrutiny Committee to investigate the finances of PML-N and PPP in Foreign Funding Case on March 15.

The Scrutiny Committee has sought related record from the two political parties and adjourned the case till May 9, the ECP said in a press release.

Progress report has been sought from the Scrutiny Committee’s chairman on the coming April 28, the ECP said.

It may be noted that former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the ECP of deliberately trying to hush up the Foreign Funding Case against PML-N and PPP by using delaying tactics.

While the Scrutiny Committee related to PTI completed its report and submitted it to ECP in November last year, the ECP fixed PTI Foreign Funding Case for regular hearing in December.

On the other hand, the Scrutiny Committee related to PML-N and PPP is yet to complete its probe and submit related reports.

On the repeated demand of PTI, the ECP last month reconstituted the Scrutiny Committee to investigate the finances of PML-N and PPP in Foreign Funding Case. The committee earlier became dysfunctional due to the retirement of its head and ECP’s Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad. He has been reappointed in the electoral body.

In November 2014, Akbar Sher Babar, one of the founding members of PTI, moved the ECP accusing the PTI of being a foreign funded party and seeking action against it in accordance with related constitutional provisions.

In March 2018, the ECP formed the Scrutiny Committee to scrutinise the funds of PTI and to submit its report in a month but the committee failed to furnish its report within the given timeline—finally submitted in November last year.

Anwar Mansoor Khan is PTI’s counsel in the case whereas Ahmad Hassan represents Akbar Babar. The PML-N is represented by Jahangir Jadoon and the PPP is represented by Latif Khosa.

Next hearing of the case related to PTI is scheduled next week.

Islamabad High Court (IHC), on April, 14 directed ECP to complete PTI Foreign Funding Case within 30 days. The PTI has moved an intra-court appeal in IHC against this decision.

