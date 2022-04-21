ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Sindh CM admits response to Dadu fire 'very slow'

  • Says provincial government will provide compensation
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Apr, 2022

Response to a fire in Sindh's Dadu District earlier this week in which nine children died and more than 20 were injured was "very slow", the province's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has admitted.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, the CM said the fire brigade of the municipality closest to the village was damaged because of which fire tenders had to be mobilised from other areas.

"I admit that the response was very slow and whoever is responsible will be punished."

At least 150 cows, buffaloes, goats and other animals also perished after a fire raged through Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village, some 30 kilometers from Mehar town of Dadu district. Villagers said no fire engines were available to reach the spot and douse the flames, it was reported.

The CM said the chief secretary has formed a committee under the supervision of the home secretary to determine the reasons behind the delayed response. The commission has been given three to seven days to present its report.

CM takes notice of incident of fire in a Dadu village

"The provincial government will also provide compensation for the lives and animals lost," he said.

Govt announces Rs10mn assistance

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 10 million in assistance for those who are injured, and the families of those who lost their lives.

The decision was made after the PM received an initial investigation report, as per Radio Pakistan. He has also asked officials to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Pakistan Murad Syed Dadu fire

