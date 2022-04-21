Sindh CM admits response to Dadu fire 'very slow'

Response to a fire in Sindh's Dadu District earlier this week in which nine children died and more than 20 were injured was "very slow", the province's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has admitted.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, the CM said the fire brigade of the municipality closest to the village was damaged because of which fire tenders had to be mobilised from other areas.

"I admit that the response was very slow and whoever is responsible will be punished."

At least 150 cows, buffaloes, goats and other animals also perished after a fire raged through Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village, some 30 kilometers from Mehar town of Dadu district. Villagers said no fire engines were available to reach the spot and douse the flames, it was reported.

The CM said the chief secretary has formed a committee under the supervision of the home secretary to determine the reasons behind the delayed response. The commission has been given three to seven days to present its report.

CM takes notice of incident of fire in a Dadu village

"The provincial government will also provide compensation for the lives and animals lost," he said.

Govt announces Rs10mn assistance

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs 10 million in assistance for those who are injured, and the families of those who lost their lives.

The decision was made after the PM received an initial investigation report, as per Radio Pakistan. He has also asked officials to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.