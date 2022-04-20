ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
CM takes notice of incident of fire in a Dadu village

APP 20 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of a fire erupted in Faiz Mohammed village of Mehar, Dadu, here on Tuesday.

While expressing his grief and sorrow over the deaths in the incident, the Chief Minister directed the district administration for stepping up the rescue operation to control the fire and providing medical facility to the injured.

He directed to extinguish the fire through fire-brigade. He further asked the administration to shift the victims to the safest place.

The Chief Minister said that he must be updated on every single development pertaining to the rescue operation. He also directed the police to assist the district administration in this regard.

Murad Ali Shah medical facility Dadu village

