ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,628 Increased By 5.8 (0.13%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,028 Increased By 84.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,739 Increased By 49.3 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Import of raw materials: Erstwhile FATA, PATA factories’ owners say they will move court

Amjad Ali Shah 21 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Factories’ owners here on Wednesday decided to approach court against allotment of less import quota of raw materials to ghee, steel, plastic factories and other industries against total installed capacity for their industrial being situated in erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincial Administrative Tribal Areas (Pata).

The decision was taken during a meeting of factories owners chaired by Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Muhammad Shoaib Khan in Peshawar, according to statement issued here.

Factories owners during the meeting termed allotment of less import quote of raw materials against total installed capacity by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the factories of ghee, steel, plastic and others, situated in Mohmand, Dargai, Bara, Buner, Swat, Chakdara and other merged districts as unlawful and injustice. A ghee mill, which has a total production capacity of 7500 tons, was allotted import quota of only 1500 tons of raw materials that has decreased production capacity of the unit, becoming prime reason for retrenchment of factory workers, the owners added.

Similarly, they said a steel mill production of 10,000 tons, has been allotted import quota of 2000 tons of raw materials, which is making it difficult to run the industrial unit.

The factory owners asked to avoid decreasing the import quota of raw material for the industrial units on a basis capacity determination survey.

Though, they also highlighted income and sale tax-exemption was granted till June 2023 to erstwhile Fata/ Pata, while on the other hand, the FBR has decreasing import quota of raw materials for the aforementioned regions, which is a completely unjust and unfair move.

If they were available to import goods/raw materials in the open market on low-cost and procurement above their requirements, the fixed import quota of raw materials disallowed them to take benefit of the open market, the owners said.

The participants viewed on initiatives to attract foreign investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through holding roadshows and donor conferences, while import is decreasing by leveling baseless allegations of smuggling on industries, which are damaging the image of the industrialists.

Likewise, they pointed out that owing to faraway from port, ex-Fata/Pata had become uncompetitive with settled areas owing high transportation charges. Whereas, they said the frequent power outages and low-voltage issues are compelling to run factories units on generators.

On the occasion, the participants informed that Dargai Industrial Estate was established early 2013 but electricity was unavailable in the estate in 2022 so industrial units are running through generators in the estate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Court FBR factories FATA PATA MCCI Import of raw materials

Comments

1000 characters

Import of raw materials: Erstwhile FATA, PATA factories’ owners say they will move court

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories