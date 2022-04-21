ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI proposes ‘non-political, legally binding charter of economy’

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has proposed a non-political, inclusive, sustainable and legally binding Charter of Economy to forge an across-the-board contract and commitment towards economic growth, development and equality.

Welcoming the formation of a new government and its cabinet, Mr Sheikh said the business community was profoundly concerned over the prolonged vacuum in the federal executive structure, which has only now been taken care of after the assigning of major portfolios across the ministries.

He said the aforementioned charter should encompass all sectors of the economy and all segments of the society. “Let’s work together for a prosperous, egalitarian and industrialised Pakistan,” he remarked.

Expressing optimism, Mr Sheikh said that FPCCI is hopeful that the prime minister will bring a noticeable change when it comes to governance, administration and delivery, on the back of his proven track record of successfully implementing reforms and completing wide-ranging mega projects before time.

He added that while FPCCI acknowledges the initial gains in the rupee-dollar parity and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), there are many immediate and pressing issues in trade, industry and the economy, in the eyes of the apex chamber of the country.

The FPCCI chief said that credible international agencies are forecasting that the country’s CAD in the fiscal year 2022 will be $18.5 billion, which is more than 5% of GDP.

The new government and its finance minister should start an objective and inclusive consultative process with the stakeholders in the business community and take them into confidence on how and why the government will be able to manage the CAD.

He maintained that Trade Deficit has surpassed $35.4 billion in the nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2022.

FPCCI advocates tangibly incentivising and subsidising industrialisation, import substitution, IT exports and facilitating Small and Medium Enterprises in the export-oriented industries for the near-term gains, he said.

He emphasised that circular debt has reached Rs 2.5 trillion and has put Pakistan’s energy security at a heightened risk. The government must ensure fuel and energy supplies to the industrial sector through an elaborate and well-communicated plan of action.

He said that food inflation has “crushed the masses” on the back of international fuel and commodity prices and supply-side mismanagement. The government must swing into action with efforts for assistance of private sector to ensure food security.

The FPCCI chief, condemning the policy rate hike, said that raising the policy rate to 12.25% could very well prove to be the last nail in the coffin of SMEs, which are already under dire strains due to the burgeoning cost of doing business, abysmal ease of doing business indicators, difficulties in access to finance, uncertainties in access to foreign exchange and regionally uncompetitive costs of electricity and gas. He demanded the immediate reversal of the policy rate hike.

He reiterated that the Federal Board of Revenue has become a notice manufacturing factory and suggested strategic and sustainable reforms in consultation with the business community, elimination of maladministration, corruption and harassment, besides withdrawal of unfair notices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI business community Charter of Economy Pakistan economic growth

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI proposes ‘non-political, legally binding charter of economy’

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories