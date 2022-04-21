Country’s new finance minister

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Miftah to be tasked to arrest the economic slide” carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, “[Miftah] Ismail, who briefly held the post four years ago, brings with him a record of decisive policy action and a close relationship with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but faces a daunting array of challenges, from falling foreign currency reserves to soaring inflation and potentially historic deficits.”

No doubt, the country’s economy is in total disarray. The PTI government had done little or nothing to improve the situation. It is a fact that the last PML-N government had bequeathed to the PTI government a terrible economy. Miftah will, therefore, be required to work harder in order to justify his appointment as country’s finance minister, who is going to be tasked by new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to arrest the economic slide as early as possible.

Nuzhat Bashir (Islamabad)

