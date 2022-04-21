ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
‘Kamyab Jawan Markaz’ established at SAU Tandojam

HYDERABAD: ‘Kamyab Jawan Markaz’ (KJM) was established at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Executive...
Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: ‘Kamyab Jawan Markaz’ (KJM) was established atc (SAU) Tandojam, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) inaugurated the website of ‘Kamyab Jawan Markaz’, and University Staff Point (Busses) on Wednesday.

In collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), the Kamyab Jawan Markaz’ has been established at SAU, the KJM will have digital facilities for students in various fields including education, research, scholarships, internships, and job opportunities for students as well as graduates of the University.

In this regard, the ceremony was held at the Information Technology Center to launch the KJM website and inauguration the staff points provided by HEC, which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

Addressing the event, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU said that we are establishing a professional development center for students for providing technical assistance to qualify for internships and enhance the professional skills of graduates for participation in competitive examinations of Federal Public Service, Sindh Public Service, PCS, and CSS, while the Career Counselling Center, Finishing Schools and Professional Development Centers have been started. He said the university needed support for various projects and grants from HEC.

Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission, said that the HEC was assisting the varsities to provide grants, necessary facilities, infrastructure, and academic and research grants to the universities for providing academic and co-curriculum infrastructure for their students.

Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Focal Person of KJM, said that through this center, information about education, employment, and engagement for students would be available in one place.

Manzoor Ali Magsi, Director Transport SAU said that the faculty, students, and staff of the university have the facility of pick and drop on various routes including Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Matiari, while the transport facilities of the female students are also being taken care of, Dr Tehseen Fatima Miano also addressed on the occasion. Earlier, Executive Director HEC, Dr Shaista Sohail, inaugurated the website and staff points online.

hec Kamyab Jawan Markaz SAU Tandojam

