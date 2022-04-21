Rana questions Imran’s meeting with US team

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday asked former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to explain to the nation whether his meeting with the visiting US delegation is a “conspiracy or an interference”.

According to a statement issued here, the minister asked Khan to explain that what kind of American conspiracy was discussed during the meeting with the US Congresswoman,Ilhan Omar, as the nation wantedto know about it. Why is the one who terms the meeting of US officials with opposition members as conspiracy, meeting the Americans after going into opposition? he asked.

He further asked that what kind of conspiracy is being hatched?

The minister said that if you do not tell the nation, he will investigate.

The nation must know the truth, he said. He sarcastically, said that Imran Khan, may bring yet another letter after a few days. The man instigating the nation against America is meeting with Americans today with a smile, he said.

He said that why the person who instigated nation with the slogans of “Absolutely Not” during public gatherings, says “Absolute Yes” for a meeting with the Americans.

