Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
21 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
National Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 10:30
Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
Attock Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 12:30
Gatron (industries) Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 21-Apr-22 11:30
The Bank of Punjab 21-Apr-22 14:00
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 16:30
Awwal Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:00
KASB Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 12:30
Amreli Steels Limited 21-Apr-22 11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21-Apr-22 14:30
Pak Datacom Limited 21-Apr-22 13:30
First Pak Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:00
First Prudential Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30
BIPL Securities Limited 21-Apr-22 12:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-22 15:00
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 21-Apr-22 17:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30
Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00
International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00
Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Faysal Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30
JS Investments Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45
Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
TPL Properties Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Power Limited 22-Apr-22 10:30
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Macter International Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
National Foods L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants L imited 22-Apr-22 14:30
D.G. Khan Cement C ompany L td 25-Apr-22 11:00
Cherat Cement Company L td 25-Apr-22 11:00
Tri-Pack Films L imited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company L td 25-Apr-22 14:00
The Organic Meat C ompany L td 25-Apr-22 15:00
Calcorp L imited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Sally Textile M Ills L td 25-Apr-22 11:30
First Capital E quities L td 25-Apr-22 12:00
Media Times Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills L td 25-Apr-22 12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Crescent Jute Products L td 25-Apr-22 11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills L td 25-Apr-22 11:00
Fateh Industries Limited 25-Apr-22 09:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:30
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited 25-Apr-22 16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Sindh Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00
Altern Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30
First National Bank Modaraba 25-Apr-22 15:00
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills L td 25-Apr-22 10:30
Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Hum Network Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Rupali P olyester Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00
Javedan C orporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 25-Apr-22 11:00
Bolan Castings L imited 25-Apr-22 11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00
OPL Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00
First Punjab Modaraba 25-Apr-22 17:00
First Capital Investments
Ltd-Open end 25-Apr-22 13:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30
First Capital Securities
Corporation Lt 26-Apr-22 12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
First Credit & Investment
Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
Dewan Cement Limited 26-Apr-22 09:30
JS Global Capital Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00
At-Tahur Limited 26-Apr-22 10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:45
MACPAC Films Limited 26-Apr-22 13:15
AWT Investments L imited-Open end 26-Apr-22 11:00
GOC (Pak) L imited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 12:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 09:00
Kohat Cement C ompany L td 26-Apr-22 11:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00
Arif Habib Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
J.K . Spinning Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 26-Apr-22 12:30
First P aramount Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30
International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Shezan International Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30
Sitara Energy Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00
Interloop Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00
Cyan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE)
Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30
Towellers L imited 27-Apr-22 11:00
The Bank of Khyber 27-Apr-22 10:00
Askari General Insurnace
Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30
Pakgen Power Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30
JS Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00
Dadex Eternit L imited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Bhanero Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Image Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:30
First Fidelity Laesing
Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30
Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 12:30
Lalpir Power Limited 27-Apr-22 15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00
Atlas Battery Limited 27-Apr-22 09:00
International Knitwear Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-Apr-22 13:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00
Packages Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Lucky Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45
Ghandhara Tyre and
Rubber Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30
The Hub Power Company L td 28-Apr-22 09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30
Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 22:30
First UDL Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments