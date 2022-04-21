ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
National Refinery Limited           21-Apr-22       10:30
Emco Industries Ltd                 21-Apr-22       11:00
Attock Refinery Limited             21-Apr-22       12:30
Gatron (industries) Ltd             21-Apr-22       14:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd               21-Apr-22       11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited            21-Apr-22       11:30
The Bank of Punjab                  21-Apr-22       14:00
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd     21-Apr-22       16:30
Awwal Modaraba                      21-Apr-22       11:00
KASB Modaraba                       21-Apr-22       11:30
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage 
Cans Ltd                            21-Apr-22       14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile 
Mills Ltd                           21-Apr-22       12:30
Amreli Steels Limited               21-Apr-22       11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited              21-Apr-22       14:30
Pak Datacom Limited                 21-Apr-22       13:30
First Pak Modaraba                  21-Apr-22       12:00
First Prudential Modaraba           21-Apr-22       12:30
BIPL Securities Limited             21-Apr-22       12:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd          21-Apr-22       15:00
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                     21-Apr-22       17:00
Engro Corporation Ltd               21-Apr-22       09:30
Nestle Pakistan Limited             21-Apr-22       09:00
International Steels Ltd            21-Apr-22       10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd        21-Apr-22       14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                21-Apr-22       12:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd          21-Apr-22       11:00
First Habib Modaraba                21-Apr-22       11:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd               21-Apr-22       09:00
Fauji Foods Limited                 21-Apr-22       10:00
Security Papers Limited             21-Apr-22       10:00
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd              21-Apr-22       14:00
Faysal Asset Management 
Ltd-Open end                        22-Apr-22       14:30
JS Investments Limited              22-Apr-22       10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd        22-Apr-22       11:45
Bestway Cement Limited              22-Apr-22       14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd           22-Apr-22       16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                 22-Apr-22       11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba            22-Apr-22       10:00
Invest Capital Investment
 Bank Ltd                           22-Apr-22       10:30
Ecopack Limited                     22-Apr-22       10:00
Biafo Industries Limited            22-Apr-22       11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited             22-Apr-22       11:00
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd         22-Apr-22       11:00
TPL Properties Limited              22-Apr-22       11:00
Nishat Power Limited                22-Apr-22       10:30
Fatima Fertilizer 
Company Ltd                         22-Apr-22       11:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer 
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd             22-Apr-22       12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd               22-Apr-22       10:30
Macter International Ltd            22-Apr-22       10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited     22-Apr-22       14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd        22-Apr-22       15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd      22-Apr-22       10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd         22-Apr-22       10:00
National Foods L imited             22-Apr-22       11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants L imited         22-Apr-22       14:30
D.G. Khan Cement C ompany L td      25-Apr-22       11:00
Cherat Cement Company L td          25-Apr-22       11:00
Tri-Pack Films L imited             25-Apr-22       14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company L td       25-Apr-22       14:00
The Organic Meat C ompany L td      25-Apr-22       15:00
Calcorp L imited                    25-Apr-22       14:00
Sally Textile M Ills L td           25-Apr-22       11:30
First Capital E quities L td        25-Apr-22       12:00
Media Times Limited                 25-Apr-22       11:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills L td    25-Apr-22       12:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd      25-Apr-22       11:30
Crescent Jute Products L td         25-Apr-22       11:00
Mubarak Textile Mills L td          25-Apr-22       11:00
Fateh Industries Limited            25-Apr-22       09:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd             25-Apr-22       10:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd         25-Apr-22       10:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd          25-Apr-22       10:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Ltd                           25-Apr-22       09:30
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd        25-Apr-22       14:00
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd               25-Apr-22       09:00
Bata Pakistan Limited               25-Apr-22       16:00
Service Global Footwear Ltd         25-Apr-22       11:30
Kohinoor Energy Limited             25-Apr-22       12:00
Sindh Modaraba                      25-Apr-22       12:00
Altern Energy Limited               25-Apr-22       12:30
First National Bank Modaraba        25-Apr-22       15:00
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd         25-Apr-22       11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd      25-Apr-22       11:30
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Ltd                         25-Apr-22       11:30
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills L td     25-Apr-22       10:30
Meezan Bank Limited                 25-Apr-22       12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd               25-Apr-22       16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd              25-Apr-22       12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd      25-Apr-22       11:00
Hum Network Limited                 25-Apr-22       12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd      25-Apr-22       11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd      25-Apr-22       14:30
Rupali P olyester Limited           25-Apr-22       11:00
Javedan C orporation Ltd            25-Apr-22       14:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation                         25-Apr-22       11:00
Bolan Castings L imited             25-Apr-22       11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd             25-Apr-22       15:00
OPL Modaraba                        25-Apr-22       12:00
First Punjab Modaraba               25-Apr-22       17:00
First Capital Investments
Ltd-Open end                        25-Apr-22       13:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Limited                       26-Apr-22       11:00
Soneri Bank Limited                 26-Apr-22       13:00
OLP Financial Services 
Pakistan Ltd                        26-Apr-22       10:00
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                     26-Apr-22       12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd         26-Apr-22       14:30
First Capital Securities 
Corporation Lt                      26-Apr-22       12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd            26-Apr-22       10:00
Pace (Pakistan) Limited             26-Apr-22       11:30
First Credit & Investment
 Bank Ltd                           26-Apr-22       14:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited             26-Apr-22       11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd              26-Apr-22       10:00
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd              26-Apr-22       10:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd           26-Apr-22       12:30
Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd    26-Apr-22       11:30
Dewan Cement Limited                26-Apr-22       09:30
JS Global Capital Limited           26-Apr-22       13:00
At-Tahur Limited                    26-Apr-22       10:45
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd          26-Apr-22       12:45
MACPAC Films Limited                26-Apr-22       13:15
AWT Investments L imited-Open end   26-Apr-22       11:00
GOC (Pak) L imited                  26-Apr-22       11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited              26-Apr-22       12:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end      26-Apr-22       09:00
Kohat Cement C ompany L td          26-Apr-22       11:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd    26-Apr-22       12:00
Arif Habib Limited                  26-Apr-22       15:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd             26-Apr-22       15:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited           26-Apr-22       10:30
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd            26-Apr-22       10:30
Buxly Paints Limited                26-Apr-22       11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd             26-Apr-22       11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd            26-Apr-22       10:00
Grays Leasing Ltd                   26-Apr-22       10:00
J.K . Spinning Mills Limited        26-Apr-22       11:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba        26-Apr-22       14:00
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pakistan) Ltd                      26-Apr-22       13:30
First Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                           26-Apr-22       12:30
First P aramount Modaraba           26-Apr-22       11:00
Treet Corporation Ltd               26-Apr-22       13:00
First Imrooz Modaraba               26-Apr-22       11:00
Samba Bank Limited                  26-Apr-22       12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd        26-Apr-22       13:30
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited          26-Apr-22       11:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited             26-Apr-22       14:30
Olympia Mills Limited               26-Apr-22       11:00
B.F. Modaraba                       26-Apr-22       11:00
Hafiz Limited                       26-Apr-22       11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd               26-Apr-22       11:30
SME Leasing Limited                 26-Apr-22       10:30
International Industries Ltd        26-Apr-22       10:30
Shezan International Ltd            26-Apr-22       12:30
Sitara Energy Limited               26-Apr-22       15:00
Interloop Limited                   26-Apr-22       09:00
ICI Pakistan Limited                26-Apr-22       14:30
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd          26-Apr-22       11:00
Cyan Limited                        26-Apr-22       14:00
Jubilee General Insurance
 Company Ltd                        26-Apr-22       10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd        26-Apr-22       15:00
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd                      26-Apr-22       10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited                26-Apr-22     11:00 (UAE)
Cherat Packaging Ltd                26-Apr-22       13:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                  27-Apr-22       14:30
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd            27-Apr-22       10:30
Towellers L imited                  27-Apr-22       11:00
The Bank of Khyber                  27-Apr-22       10:00
Askari General Insurnace
 Company Ltd                        27-Apr-22       11:30
Pakgen Power Limited                27-Apr-22       14:30
JS Bank Limited                     27-Apr-22       10:30
Orient Rental Modaraba              27-Apr-22       11:00
Dadex Eternit L imited              27-Apr-22       15:00
Bhanero Textile Mills L td          27-Apr-22       10:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd           27-Apr-22       12:00
Blessed Textiles Limited            27-Apr-22       11:00
Image Pakistan Limited              27-Apr-22       11:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited             27-Apr-22       14:30
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd          27-Apr-22       12:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd        27-Apr-22       09:30
First Fidelity Laesing 
Modaraba                            27-Apr-22       11:30
Matco Foods Limited                 27-Apr-22       12:30
Lalpir Power Limited                27-Apr-22       15:45
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd           27-Apr-22       14:00
Atlas Battery Limited               27-Apr-22       09:00
International Knitwear Ltd          27-Apr-22       12:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning
 Mills Ltd                          27-Apr-22       15:30
Bawany Air Products Ltd             27-Apr-22       11:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd         27-Apr-22       13:00
Faysal Bank Limited                 27-Apr-22       12:00
Packages Limited                    27-Apr-22       11:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited           27-Apr-22       11:45
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd           27-Apr-22       11:00
Bilal Fibres Limited                27-Apr-22       10:00
Lucky Cement Limited                27-Apr-22       15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited             27-Apr-22       11:30
MCB Bank Limited                    27-Apr-22       11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd               27-Apr-22       10:45
Ghandhara Tyre and
Rubber Company Ltd                  28-Apr-22       12:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd             28-Apr-22       11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd          28-Apr-22       10:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd              28-Apr-22       10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company L td         28-Apr-22       11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited             28-Apr-22       10:30
The Hub Power Company L td          28-Apr-22       09:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd              28-Apr-22       15:30
Pakistan Cables Limited             28-Apr-22       09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd         28-Apr-22       11:00
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited            28-Apr-22       22:30
First UDL Modaraba                  28-Apr-22       11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd             29-Apr-22       09:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX NATIONAL REFINERY LIMITED Attock Refinery Limited Emco Industries Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories