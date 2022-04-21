KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= National Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 10:30 Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 Attock Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 12:30 Gatron (industries) Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:30 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 21-Apr-22 11:30 The Bank of Punjab 21-Apr-22 14:00 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 16:30 Awwal Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:00 KASB Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 12:30 Amreli Steels Limited 21-Apr-22 11:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21-Apr-22 14:30 Pak Datacom Limited 21-Apr-22 13:30 First Pak Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:00 First Prudential Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30 BIPL Securities Limited 21-Apr-22 12:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-22 15:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21-Apr-22 17:00 Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30 Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00 International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00 Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Faysal Asset Management Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30 JS Investments Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45 Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30 Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00 Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 TPL Properties Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Nishat Power Limited 22-Apr-22 10:30 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30 Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Macter International Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 National Foods L imited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Hi-Tech Lubricants L imited 22-Apr-22 14:30 D.G. Khan Cement C ompany L td 25-Apr-22 11:00 Cherat Cement Company L td 25-Apr-22 11:00 Tri-Pack Films L imited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Sui Southern Gas Company L td 25-Apr-22 14:00 The Organic Meat C ompany L td 25-Apr-22 15:00 Calcorp L imited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Sally Textile M Ills L td 25-Apr-22 11:30 First Capital E quities L td 25-Apr-22 12:00 Media Times Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills L td 25-Apr-22 12:30 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Crescent Jute Products L td 25-Apr-22 11:00 Mubarak Textile Mills L td 25-Apr-22 11:00 Fateh Industries Limited 25-Apr-22 09:30 Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:00 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:30 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25-Apr-22 09:00 Bata Pakistan Limited 25-Apr-22 16:00 Service Global Footwear Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 Sindh Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00 Altern Energy Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30 First National Bank Modaraba 25-Apr-22 15:00 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:30 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills L td 25-Apr-22 10:30 Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00 Diamond Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Hum Network Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30 Rupali P olyester Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00 Javedan C orporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 25-Apr-22 11:00 Bolan Castings L imited 25-Apr-22 11:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00 OPL Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00 First Punjab Modaraba 25-Apr-22 17:00 First Capital Investments Ltd-Open end 25-Apr-22 13:30 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30 First Capital Securities Corporation Lt 26-Apr-22 12:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Pace (Pakistan) Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:00 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 Dewan Cement Limited 26-Apr-22 09:30 JS Global Capital Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00 At-Tahur Limited 26-Apr-22 10:45 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:45 MACPAC Films Limited 26-Apr-22 13:15 AWT Investments L imited-Open end 26-Apr-22 11:00 GOC (Pak) L imited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Kohinoor Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 12:30 UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 26-Apr-22 09:00 Kohat Cement C ompany L td 26-Apr-22 11:30 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:00 Arif Habib Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30 Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Grays Leasing Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 J.K . Spinning Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 First Elite Capital Modaraba 26-Apr-22 14:00 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 26-Apr-22 12:30 First P aramount Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Treet Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Samba Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 12:00 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30 International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Shezan International Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30 Sitara Energy Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00 Interloop Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00 Cyan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:00 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Security Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE) Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30 Towellers L imited 27-Apr-22 11:00 The Bank of Khyber 27-Apr-22 10:00 Askari General Insurnace Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:30 Pakgen Power Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30 JS Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 10:30 Orient Rental Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:00 Dadex Eternit L imited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Bhanero Textile Mills L td 27-Apr-22 10:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Image Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 Sapphire Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 14:30 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27-Apr-22 09:30 First Fidelity Laesing Modaraba 27-Apr-22 11:30 Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-22 12:30 Lalpir Power Limited 27-Apr-22 15:45 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:00 Atlas Battery Limited 27-Apr-22 09:00 International Knitwear Ltd 27-Apr-22 12:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 15:30 Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-Apr-22 13:00 Faysal Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 12:00 Packages Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 KSB Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Lucky Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Atlas Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 Khyber Tobacco Company L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28-Apr-22 10:30 The Hub Power Company L td 28-Apr-22 09:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-Apr-22 15:30 Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 11:00 Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 28-Apr-22 22:30 First UDL Modaraba 28-Apr-22 11:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 29-Apr-22 09:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022