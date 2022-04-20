ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
Rotterdam to host all three ODIs between Pakistan and the Netherlands

BR Web Desk 20 Apr, 2022

Pakistan and Netherlands will play their inaugural bilateral One-Day International series in August, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

As per the statement, Rotterdam will host all three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches on August 16, 18, and 21.

The two sides have previously met in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups 1996 and 2003, as well as the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 with Pakistan winning on all occasions.

The three-match ODI series was earlier planned in July 2020 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hosts Netherlands have won two of their 10 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches, while Pakistan have won six out of 12. The event will determine which seven highest-placed sides plus hosts India will qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

PCB announces busy 12-month schedule for men and women’s teams

“We are pleased that with the support of the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), we have been able to reschedule the series, which is important to the growth and development of cricket in the Netherlands as well as to the two teams’ chances of progressing directly to the 2023 World Cup,” Director International at PCB Zakir Khan said.

“Our men’s national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket. This series will also help KNCB attract new and young audiences towards the game,” he added.

Series schedule:

Aug 16 – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

Aug 18 – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

Aug 21 – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

