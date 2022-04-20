Accounts of MPs, political parties: Scrutiny process: ECP seeks FBR’s help

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to assist in scrutinizing the annual accounts of registered political parties and statements of assets and liabilities of parliamentarians.

In this regard, the ECP has requested the FBR to provide services of an expert official for the commission.

According to a letter of the ECP to the chairman FBR, the Political Finance Wing of the ECP is responsible to scrutinize the annual accounts of registered political parties, statement of assets and liabilities of Members of the Assemblies and Senate and also the returns of election expenses of contesting candidates which has become a regular feature.

The work of Political Finance Wing is sensitive in nature and has already increased by manifolds. In order to enhance and strengthen the capacity of Political Finance Wing, the services of an experienced officer from FBR, Islamabad is required on priority basis, the ECP said.

According to the method of appointment, the post of Director Political Finance-ID/ Financial Analyst (BS-19) is required to be filled in on deputation from FBR, Islamabad with expertise in evaluation of financial statements and big data analytics.

“Foregoing in view and in order to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Political Finance Wing, it is requested that the services of a BS-19 officer of your organization who is well versed and skilled may be placed at the disposal of ECP on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions as specified in rules.”

An early action would be highly appreciated, the ECP added.

Meanwhile, the FBR has informed its officials that the ECP has requested to place services of an experienced and skilled BS-19 officer at their disposal for appointment against the post of Director (Political Finance)/Financial Analyst BS-19), Political Finance Wing on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions. The said wing of the ECP is responsible to scrutinise the annual accounts of registered political parties, statement of assets and liabilities of Members of the Assemblies and Senate and also the returns of election expenses of contesting candidates which has become a regular feature, the FBR added.

In view of above, the interested BS-19 officers may forward their consent to the Board by April 26, 2022 positively, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022