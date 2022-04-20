ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
PM’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia: MoFA to convene meeting tomorrow

Mushtaq Ghumman 20 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) with respect to preparation of upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, official sources told Business Recorder.

To be presided over by Secretary Foreign Affairs, the meeting will discuss existing cooperation as well as the precise proposals/ ideas which could be included in the agenda for talks.

In this regard, all concerned ministries/Divisions have been asked to share a list of those agreements/MoUs that are ready for signatures for Pakistan side, expedite action on those agreements/MoUs, which are pending on the Pakistan side, share an update on the follow-up of earlier visits of the Prime Minister and any other proposals/input deemed important.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KSA Ministry of Foreign Affairs PM Shehbaz Sharif PM’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia agreements/MoUs

