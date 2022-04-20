PM’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia: MoFA to convene meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday (tomorrow) with respect to preparation of upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, official sources told Business Recorder.

To be presided over by Secretary Foreign Affairs, the meeting will discuss existing cooperation as well as the precise proposals/ ideas which could be included in the agenda for talks.

In this regard, all concerned ministries/Divisions have been asked to share a list of those agreements/MoUs that are ready for signatures for Pakistan side, expedite action on those agreements/MoUs, which are pending on the Pakistan side, share an update on the follow-up of earlier visits of the Prime Minister and any other proposals/input deemed important.

