18kg of high quality heroin seized, two accused held

PESHAWAR: The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seized 18 Kilograms (18,000 grams) high quality heroin that was recovered from the secret cavities of the car. Two accused were arrested.

According to details, during the operation a Car bearing No. 103AEB was signaled and searched. During the search 18 Kilograms (18,000 grams) high quality heroin was recovered from the secret cavities of the car.

Two accused including a woman have been arrested on the spot and a case has been registered against Tayyab son of Mohammad Ashiq, Anam Shafiq son of Mohammad Sharif and W/O Mohammad Shafiq residents of Lahore.

In this regard, Majid Khan AETO Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau, (EIB-1) and EIB-5, on a tip-off information conducted an operation on Motorway Road near Pir Zakori Bridge.

