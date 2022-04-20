Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the three terrorist attacks in Kabul which resulted in the loss of precious lives while injuring several innocent people.

The government and the people of Pakistan extend deep sympathies to the families of those who have lost their lives and pray for the early recovery of the injured.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We stand with our Afghan brothers in this moment of sorrow. It is important that Afghanistan and the international community engage in close cooperation against the scourge of terrorism.

