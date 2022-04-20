Analysts praise foreign policy, economic- orientation of govt

LAHORE: Praising the incumbent government for attaching due importance to economy and the regional connectivity, analysts expressed hope that the government would strengthen ties with all the neighbouring and Muslim countries.

International relations expert Dr. Zahid Anwar Khan said “The present government is giving due importance to economy and the regional connectivity. In this connection, China and Turkey are two very important and friendly countries of Pakistan. Islamabad has very warm relations with both the countries. Ties between China and Pakistan have further strengthened after the start of China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is a flagship project of One Belt One Road initiative of China.”

Under CPEC, projects relating to infrastructure, energy, transportation and telecommunication are being completed. Islamabad and Beijing have joint collaboration in strengthening the economy, he added.

Dr. A. Z. Hilali, IR Expert said, “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been enjoying exemplary relations. Both countries are intertwined in shared bonds of religion, culture and people to people contacts. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have unanimity of views on different regional and international issues.”

Dr. Aliya Hashmi, economist said, “IMF program was on hold due to the political instability in the country and we hope that it will resume soon. Our foreign reserves are not sufficient to make the debt repayments. The new government must devise an inflation policy in order to control it.”

