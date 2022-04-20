ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Karachi        Oil            Shipping Corp.     17-04-2022
B-7/B-6           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            19-04-2022
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12         Szczecin       Disc Load      Golden             17-04-2022
                  Trader         Container      Shipping Lines
B-13/B-14         Evamthia       Load           Ocean              18-04-2022
                                 Rice           Services
B-17/B-16         Lu Yang        Disc           Bulk               12-04-2022
                  Shun           DAP            Shipping
Nmb-1             Shams          Load           N.S Shipping       11-04-2022
                                 Rice           Line
Nmb-2             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      06-04-2022
                  Fager-1        Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Sea            Cargo Not      Trade Link         14-04-2022
                  Wolf           Ready          International
B-24              Etisalat       Disc General   Sharaf Shipping    30-03-2022
                                 Cargo          Agencies
B-25              SC             Disc Base      Alpine Marine      19-04-2022
                  Taipei         Oil            Services
B-27/B-26         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agencies       18-04-2022
                  Malin          Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     19-04-2022
                  Antwerp        Container      Lines
B-29/B-30         TSS            Disc Load      Feeder             18-04-2022
                  Glory          Container      Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           GFS            Disc Load      East Wind          19-04-2022
                  Pride          Container      Shipping Co.
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
TSS Glory         19-04-2022     Disc. Load                   Feeder Logistic
                                 Container
Sea Wolf          19-04-2022     Cargo Not                         Trade Link
                                 Ready                          International
M.T Karachi       20-04-2022     Disc. Crude                Pakistan National
                                  Oil                          Shipping Corp.
Szczecin Trader   20-04-2022     Disc. Load                            Golden
                                  Container                    Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Concerto          19-04-2022     L/6500 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Rudolf Schulte    19-04-2022     L/2000 Chemical                    East Wind
                                 L/4500 Ethanol              Shipping Company
Oocl Le Havre     19-04-2022     D.L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Arctic Flounder   20-04-2022     D/L52500 Mogas                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Kota Megah        20-04-2022     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Yantian Express   20-04-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Yi Long Shan      20-04-2022     D/13321 General                    Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
Sheng Xing Hai    20-04-2022     D/16880 General                    Sea Hawks
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gulf Pearl        19-04-2022     Tanker                                     -
Hercules
Leader            19-04-2022     Car Carrier                                -
Northern
Dedication        19-04-2022     Container Ship                             -
Apl Antwerp       19-04-2022     Container Ship                             -
Sm Manali         19-04-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

