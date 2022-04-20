Markets
Shipping Intelligence
20 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Karachi Oil Shipping Corp. 17-04-2022
B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 19-04-2022
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-12 Szczecin Disc Load Golden 17-04-2022
Trader Container Shipping Lines
B-13/B-14 Evamthia Load Ocean 18-04-2022
Rice Services
B-17/B-16 Lu Yang Disc Bulk 12-04-2022
Shun DAP Shipping
Nmb-1 Shams Load N.S Shipping 11-04-2022
Rice Line
Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 06-04-2022
Fager-1 Straw Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Sea Cargo Not Trade Link 14-04-2022
Wolf Ready International
B-24 Etisalat Disc General Sharaf Shipping 30-03-2022
Cargo Agencies
B-25 SC Disc Base Alpine Marine 19-04-2022
Taipei Oil Services
B-27/B-26 Msc Disc Load Msc Agencies 18-04-2022
Malin Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 19-04-2022
Antwerp Container Lines
B-29/B-30 TSS Disc Load Feeder 18-04-2022
Glory Container Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 GFS Disc Load East Wind 19-04-2022
Pride Container Shipping Co.
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
TSS Glory 19-04-2022 Disc. Load Feeder Logistic
Container
Sea Wolf 19-04-2022 Cargo Not Trade Link
Ready International
M.T Karachi 20-04-2022 Disc. Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Szczecin Trader 20-04-2022 Disc. Load Golden
Container Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Concerto 19-04-2022 L/6500 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Rudolf Schulte 19-04-2022 L/2000 Chemical East Wind
L/4500 Ethanol Shipping Company
Oocl Le Havre 19-04-2022 D.L Container OOCL Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Arctic Flounder 20-04-2022 D/L52500 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Kota Megah 20-04-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Yantian Express 20-04-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Yi Long Shan 20-04-2022 D/13321 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Sheng Xing Hai 20-04-2022 D/16880 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Gulf Pearl 19-04-2022 Tanker -
Hercules
Leader 19-04-2022 Car Carrier -
Northern
Dedication 19-04-2022 Container Ship -
Apl Antwerp 19-04-2022 Container Ship -
Sm Manali 19-04-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
