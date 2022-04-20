KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Karachi Oil Shipping Corp. 17-04-2022 B-7/B-6 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 19-04-2022 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-12 Szczecin Disc Load Golden 17-04-2022 Trader Container Shipping Lines B-13/B-14 Evamthia Load Ocean 18-04-2022 Rice Services B-17/B-16 Lu Yang Disc Bulk 12-04-2022 Shun DAP Shipping Nmb-1 Shams Load N.S Shipping 11-04-2022 Rice Line Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 06-04-2022 Fager-1 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Sea Cargo Not Trade Link 14-04-2022 Wolf Ready International B-24 Etisalat Disc General Sharaf Shipping 30-03-2022 Cargo Agencies B-25 SC Disc Base Alpine Marine 19-04-2022 Taipei Oil Services B-27/B-26 Msc Disc Load Msc Agencies 18-04-2022 Malin Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping 19-04-2022 Antwerp Container Lines B-29/B-30 TSS Disc Load Feeder 18-04-2022 Glory Container Logistic ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 GFS Disc Load East Wind 19-04-2022 Pride Container Shipping Co. ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= TSS Glory 19-04-2022 Disc. Load Feeder Logistic Container Sea Wolf 19-04-2022 Cargo Not Trade Link Ready International M.T Karachi 20-04-2022 Disc. Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Szczecin Trader 20-04-2022 Disc. Load Golden Container Shipping Lines ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Concerto 19-04-2022 L/6500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Rudolf Schulte 19-04-2022 L/2000 Chemical East Wind L/4500 Ethanol Shipping Company Oocl Le Havre 19-04-2022 D.L Container OOCL Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Arctic Flounder 20-04-2022 D/L52500 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Kota Megah 20-04-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Yantian Express 20-04-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Yi Long Shan 20-04-2022 D/13321 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd Sheng Xing Hai 20-04-2022 D/16880 General Sea Hawks Cargo Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gulf Pearl 19-04-2022 Tanker - Hercules Leader 19-04-2022 Car Carrier - Northern Dedication 19-04-2022 Container Ship - Apl Antwerp 19-04-2022 Container Ship - Sm Manali 19-04-2022 Container Ship - =============================================================================

