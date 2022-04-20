KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Engro Polymer & 31.03.2022 50% (i) 4,720.951 5.19 29.04.2022 to Chemicals Limited 1st Quarter 02.05.2022 (Unconsolidated) Engro Polymer & 31.03.2022 3.7% (i) - - - 29.04.2022 to Chemicals 1st Quarter 02.05.2022 Limited-Preference Shares Engro Fertilizers 31.03.2022 55% (I) 4,713.567 3.53 29.04.2022 to Limited (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter 02.05.2022 ===============================================================================================================

