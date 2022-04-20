Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
20 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Engro Polymer & 31.03.2022 50% (i) 4,720.951 5.19 29.04.2022 to
Chemicals Limited 1st Quarter 02.05.2022
(Unconsolidated)
Engro Polymer & 31.03.2022 3.7% (i) - - - 29.04.2022 to
Chemicals 1st Quarter 02.05.2022
Limited-Preference Shares
Engro Fertilizers 31.03.2022 55% (I) 4,713.567 3.53 29.04.2022 to
Limited (Unconsolidated) 1st Quarter 02.05.2022
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments