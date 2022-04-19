President accepts resignation of Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Monday accepted the resignation of Imran Ismail as governor of Sindh. It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Ismail had resigned as 33rd governor of Sindh following the ouster of Imran Khan after losing no-confidence motion.

The Cabinet division has issued a notification in this regard. While Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been made acting governor of Sindh.