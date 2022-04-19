ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Resource shares lift Toronto index higher

Reuters 19 Apr, 2022

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as higher commodity prices bolstered the energy and materials sectors, although concerns around rising US bond yields kept sentiment in check.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.39 points, or 0.25%, at 21,910.09.

Meanwhile, US stocks inched lower at open as Treasury yields continued to rise on expectations of a tighter monetary policy.

“Markets are a little bit soft and that’s around the world, not specific to Canada. The one thing that helped Canada is climbing commodity prices,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. The energy sector was up 1.2%, supported by higher oil prices as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply and the Ukraine crisis dragged on.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1% as gold prices jumped to a more than one-month high over the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation. “Gold once again is approaching $2,000/oz... suggesting some investors are positioning defensively,” Cieszynski added.

While most stock markets are rattled with a surge in inflation and a possible economic slowdown, the TSX hit a record high earlier this month supported by surging commodity prices.

Among the sectors that lost ground was technology, down 1.4%, tracking weakness in the US tech-heavy Nasdaq index. While healthcare shed 2.2% with pot producers including Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, and Aurora Cannabis among the top decliners.

Toronto Stock Exchange US stocks US bond yields Colin Cieszynski Toronto index

Comments

1000 characters

Resource shares lift Toronto index higher

Poorest nations: World Bank planning new $170bn crisis fund

SC perturbed by PTI leadership’s snide remarks

LNG procurement plan for FY2022-23 finalised

PML-N govt can resolve energy crisis: Miftah

Payment of Rs80bn: PQ coal-fired power project seeks Chinese Embassy’s help

Lawyers condemn ‘campaign’ against judges

Continue your duties, President tells Punjab Governor

IRS Strategic Reform Plan 2021-24 chalked out

Cabinet members: President says won’t administer oath

90 countries: US CDC lifts Covid ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations

Read more stories