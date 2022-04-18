Pakistan values its relationship with EU countries: COAS Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during his meeting with Nicolae Goia, ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, reiterated that Islamabad "values its relationship with EU countries."

"[Pakistan] looks forward to enhancing mutual cooperation based on common interests," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after the meeting on Monday.

"We earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests."

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situations including the latest situation in Afghanistan, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with Romania were discussed.

Both leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

COAS Bajwa has previously said that Pakistan desires strong ties with the European Union.