ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan values its relationship with EU countries: COAS Gen Bajwa

  • In meeting with Romanian ambassador, COAS says Islamabad looking forward to enhancing cooperation
BR Web Desk 18 Apr, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during his meeting with Nicolae Goia, ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, reiterated that Islamabad "values its relationship with EU countries."

"[Pakistan] looks forward to enhancing mutual cooperation based on common interests," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after the meeting on Monday.

"We earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests."

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situations including the latest situation in Afghanistan, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with Romania were discussed.

Both leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

COAS Bajwa has previously said that Pakistan desires strong ties with the European Union.

Islamabad European countries ISPR statement COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Romania in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan values its relationship with EU countries: COAS Gen Bajwa

Back to depreciation: Rupee falls 0.54% against US dollar

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Islamabad metro bus service

IHC rejects petition to stop Nawaz Sharif from obtaining diplomatic passport

NBP approves Rs1.5bn financing for Waves Singer's housing project

World Bank says war to cut global growth, boosts financing target

Pakistan LNG Limited invites bids for six LNG cargoes

Iran blames US for delays to revive nuclear deal

Lucky Motor Corp jacks up KIA car prices as rupee falls, freight charges rise

Oil rises, Brent crude touches $112 as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Read more stories