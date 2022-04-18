Embezzlement of funds: Railways reservation clerk held

LAHORE: Railways police Karachi division has arrested a railway reservation clerk for misappropriation of railway funds. According to details, accused Shehzad during his tenure of posting at Drigg station Karachi, used to cancel the tickets of passengers without any lawful authority and dishonestly consumed the amount for his own use.

The accused through online had fraudulently cancelled 531 tickets of passengers and misappropriated the amount of Rs 7.75 million for his own use.

