ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UVAS organises 3-day hands-on training event

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: In collaboration with Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD), the Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a three-day hands-on training on ‘traceability of milk and value added dairy products through the dairy value chain’ and five-day training programme on ‘food safety and halal management system’.

These programmes were a part of ‘Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain’ project.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS has always been well connected with dairy and food industries. He said that UVAS Dairy Technology Department team imparting latest knowledge and skills for the capacity-building of the dairy professionals.

Punjab Food Authority Additional Director General Saba Adil said that such trainings are the best source of knowledge sharing and experience with each-others.

Later, the UVAS Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the both trainings participants and resource persons.

Meanwhile, UVAS held a seminar on ‘Ramdhan: A Turning Point’ in collaboration with Naseeha Institute. Arslan Ahmad and Yasin Asad were the guest speakers who delivered their lecture on the ‘fazeelat’ of holy month. The UVAS Vice Chancellor, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Convener Character Building Society Prof Dr Mian Hafeez and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dairy farmers UVAS L&DD

Comments

1000 characters

UVAS organises 3-day hands-on training event

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories