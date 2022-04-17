UVAS organises 3-day hands-on training event

LAHORE: In collaboration with Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD), the Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a three-day hands-on training on ‘traceability of milk and value added dairy products through the dairy value chain’ and five-day training programme on ‘food safety and halal management system’.

These programmes were a part of ‘Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers and Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain’ project.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS has always been well connected with dairy and food industries. He said that UVAS Dairy Technology Department team imparting latest knowledge and skills for the capacity-building of the dairy professionals.

Punjab Food Authority Additional Director General Saba Adil said that such trainings are the best source of knowledge sharing and experience with each-others.

Later, the UVAS Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the both trainings participants and resource persons.

Meanwhile, UVAS held a seminar on ‘Ramdhan: A Turning Point’ in collaboration with Naseeha Institute. Arslan Ahmad and Yasin Asad were the guest speakers who delivered their lecture on the ‘fazeelat’ of holy month. The UVAS Vice Chancellor, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Convener Character Building Society Prof Dr Mian Hafeez and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022