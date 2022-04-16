ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Weekly off, office timings: Govt employees threaten protest demos

Abdul Rasheed Azad 16 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government employees on Friday while expressing serious reservations over abolishing the Saturday holiday for the public sector employees have urged the government to remove their reservations on the matter, otherwise, on May 12, 2022 they will organise a joint protest and announce future line of action.

The leaders of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) announced this here while addressing a press conference saying that the AGEGA has congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office but the employees union has expressed serious concerns over the prime minister’s decision to end Saturday off and extended office timing.

Hours after assuming power, PM Shehbaz had announced that Saturday will no longer be observed as a weekly day off, and the government offices will remain open for six days a week. The employees of the federal government have urged the government to the withdrawal of the 12 April order that curtailed holidays for the government employees.

The AGEGA members further said that the new government must also implement the agreement signed with the employees of the federal government by Imran Khan administration regarding increase in salaries, timescale promotions, and other demands.

They said that if the government did not implement the agreement, all the employees of the federal government as well as the provincial governments will start fresh protest after May 12.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government government employees AGEGA Weekly off office timings

