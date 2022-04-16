Pesticide usage: Awareness seminar held for tobacco growers

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan conducted a webinar on April 14th to raise awareness among tobacco sector stakeholder regarding pesticide usage in tobacco crop. This was 5th webinar of the series. The growers were informed in detail about pesticide recommendation and application for tobacco crop. Growers from different regions of KPK participated and appreciated the efforts.

The experts from research and development section of Pakistan Tobacco Board explained these processes to the tobacco growers and exporters.

