KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,601.54 High: 46,785.34 Low: 46,484.43 Net Change: 117.11 Volume (000): 168,214 Value (000): 6,160,178 Makt Cap (000) 1,886,181,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,791.75 NET CH. (-) 21.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,429.77 NET CH. (-) 9.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,385.26 NET CH. (+) 30.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,960.63 NET CH. (-) 27.09 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,821.75 NET CH. (+) 20.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,920.56 NET CH. (-) 33.5 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-April-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022