16 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 15, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,601.54
High: 46,785.34
Low: 46,484.43
Net Change: 117.11
Volume (000): 168,214
Value (000): 6,160,178
Makt Cap (000) 1,886,181,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,791.75
NET CH. (-) 21.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,429.77
NET CH. (-) 9.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,385.26
NET CH. (+) 30.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,960.63
NET CH. (-) 27.09
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,821.75
NET CH. (+) 20.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,920.56
NET CH. (-) 33.5
------------------------------------
As on: 15-April-2022
====================================
